Rain drenching the region this morning, leading to flood alerts

Monday, April 20, 2020

Rain is drenching the CSRA this morning, bringing flood warnings and watches to the region as memories of last week's severe weather linger.

A number of flash-flood watches were issued for the region, as well as flood warnings for some rivers in Georgia and South Carolina. See the latest alerts on our alert page.

Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center had placed the entire region in a slight to moderate risk for severe storms, warning of the possibility of scattered to widespread severe weather including damaging straight-line winds, tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding through sunrise.

However, as the night went on, most of the extreme weather passed to the south of the Central Savannah River Area — although significant rainfall continues.

Memories of severe weather exactly a week ago

Memories of severe weather exactly a week ago are still fresh for local residents. Strong thunderstorms raked the region, bringing several tornadoes that caused damage and killed two people in Orangeburg County.

