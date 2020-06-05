Rain didn't stop a 17-year-old girl from leading protestors through Edgefield

Friday, June 5, 2020

EDGEFIELD, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Protestors gathered about a mile down the road at the Edgefield County Soccer Complex. And at the forefront, a girl who graduated high school that morning.

"We want our voices to be heard," Anijah Bean said. "I feel like now is the time for everyone to be heard and not just black or brown people. People of every kind."

Bean may be young, but she has a big message.

"Instead of going against each other, now would be the time together. No matter what day it is, I would love to do this any day of the week," Bean said.

Just like CSRA Black Lives Matter, she wants a set of specific changes. Things like the creation of a citizen's complaint board and more transparency among law enforcement departments.

"It's a lot of things we haven’t seen and just because it's been on social media, we’ve seen those things. But what about the things we haven’t seen?" Bean said.

Local businesses in Edgefield town square are also pitching in to the cause, handing out waters to both protesters and law enforcement.

"Those videos we’ve seen in the past few weeks have opened eyes, even my eyes, stuff I hadn’t seen before," Rickey Brunson of Edgefield General Store said.

Brunson remembers when Edgefield looked a lot different.

"The courthouse right there, I remember there being signs that say ‘color only,’ and certain water fountains that I couldn’t drink out of," he said.

Certainly, we’ve made great strides since then, but if today’s protests say anything, then we still have a long way to go.

"I think there will be changes. At least I’m praying for that," Bean said.

