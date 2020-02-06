Storm touches down on Stable View Farms on Springfield Church Rd

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

(Source: WRDW)

Aiken County (WRDW/WAGT) -- In a matter of seconds, a loud noise, and powerful winds swept across Springfield Church Rd.

"I didn't expect none of that," said Stephen Pearson, a neighbor.

"All of a sudden we hear this huge noise, and it's coming in this direction," said Pearson.

The rain and wind picked up even more.

"We saw it come through, it made a roaring noise came through the tree line right behind me," said Charles Pinnell, the marketing manager at Stable View.

Power lines were down, barn houses were ripped from the ground, and trees were snapped in half.

"All of a sudden out of no where I just saw trees coming to the ground and I was like oh my god," said Pearson.

There were horses outside when the storm swept through, but somehow none were injured.

No people were hurt either,and they know things could have ended different.

"Our buildings are untouched, and we are very lucky about that," said Pinnell.

"We did have a little bit of building damage in the work shed area and some of our temporary stabling was damaged, but fortunately no damage to people or any of the hundreds of horses that are here at stable view."