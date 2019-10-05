Rabid raccoon found in North Augusta, officials warning residents to be alert

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- North Augusta Public Safety is alerting people about a rabid raccoon in the area after a warning was issued by DHEC.

The Department of Health and Environmental Resources says residents near White Pine Drive and Knollwood Blvd. in North Augusta should be on alert.

The warning says on Thursday, a raccoon tested positive for the rabies virus. The raccoon is now dead.

Due to the possibility of the spread of rabies, DHEC says to use caution when dealing with wild or stray animals. They also say if your pet appears to have been bitten or scratched by another animal or is found with wounds, to take it to the veterinarian.

If you have reason to believe you, family or your pet could be exposed to the rabies virus, call DHEC's Aiken Office at (803) 642-1637.

Rabies vaccinations are required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. For more information visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies.

