RUNAWAY: A 15-year-old hasn't been seen since Thursday

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 15-year-old Richmond County teenager has been missing since Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say Treyvon Glenn was last seen on Sept. 19 on Rio Ridge Drive following an argument with his mother.

Glenn, according to deputies, has not been to school and has not been seen since then.

Glenn doesn't have any medical issues.

Deputies do not have a description of what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information on Glenn, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

