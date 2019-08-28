RCSO searching for suspect involved in shooting at Wendy's

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA ((WRDW/WAGT)) -- The Richmond County Sheriffs Office is looking for the suspect involved in a shooting Tuesday evening at Wendy's on Wrightsboro Road.

Tquavious Ruffin is wanted for an aggravated assault after shooting the victim in the neck. He also has active warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a Crime.

Ruffin is believed to be in possession of a .38 caliber revolver and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information concerning this suspect, please contact Inv. Randall Amos, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1093.

