RSCO: Missing man, 34, was last seen in February

Friday, March 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate Anthony Givens, 34, who reported missing today.

According to the report, Givens was last seen on 02/14/20 on the 100 block of Golden Ave and is possibly downtown, in the area of Broad Street, Greene Street or Telfair Street.

Givens has been treated for mental health issues in the past. It is unknown what clothing Givens was wearing.

If you have any information on Givens, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

