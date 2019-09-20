ROCK AND HARD PLACE: As chained dogs recover in Burke Co., Old Fella Rescue desperate for help

Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two dogs rescued from their owner in Burke County are recovering under the care of an animal rescue.

You may remember these pups, Rex and Roxanne, who were found chained up with no food or water, with skin damage from their chains. One of the pups, Rex, had sores on his neck from partially embedded chains, and he was close to losing his life

Now, the two pups are recovering and doing great, according to Old Fella Animal Rescue.

"Everyone who has met these two is so impressed with how nice these dogs are considering their prior treatment," rescuers said.

But it isn't all good news - Old Fella is in desperate need of help in order to keep running the way they do, helping abused and down trot animals just like Rex and Roxanne. They gave a plea for help on their Facebook page Monday.

"I know Old Fella has been asking for donations more than normal lately – well this is why. If we do not have financial support until some solution is brought forward animals will be dying daily soon – as they reach the 7-day mark. The thought of that makes my heartache and fill with horror. Young, vibrant lives extinguished because there are no funds to support them and the county has no place to put them."

The post explains that Burke County doesn't have an animal shelter and the county only has one animal control officer. These homeless pets being picked up are having to be stored at local vet offices, but after seven to ten days they tend to get put down for space. That's where Old Fella steps in, but they explain they can't save them all.

Old Fella is calling on residents of Burke County to express the need for a shelter or more help to the county, and show how "unacceptable" this situation has become.

"Delays have occurred in getting the shelter built – but there is no reason they cannot put up a smaller more affordable area to use NOW that can become the isolation area when the main shelter is built. That would be a solution, all be it a short-termed one – to relieve the current situation. These delays are costing animals their lives if Old Fella does not step in."

The rescue says they don't want to turn their backs once euthanasia begins, and that they have no alternative unless they have support and donations from the community.

Anyone who wants to help Old Fella can CLICK HERE.

You can also call in or mail donation by making payment directly on a Vet bill"

Burke County Animal Hospital

132 S Liberty St, Waynesboro, GA 30830

Phone: (706) 554-3111

Or you can mail a check to:

Old Fella Burke County Animal Rescue

PO Box 1437,

Waynesboro, GA 30830

