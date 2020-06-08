RNC representative tours Savannah as possible venue for 2020 Republican National Convention

Monday, June 8, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A representative from the Republican National Committee toured the Savannah Convention Center as a possible site for the 2020 Republican National Convention on Monday morning. The visit comes after Governor Brian Kemp offered Georgia as a site to host the event.

Hope you have Georgia on your mind, @realDonaldTrump! https://t.co/4scxDSLOMj — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 3, 2020

The offer came quickly on the heels after a fallout between the group and leaders in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to coronavirus limitations.

Convention Center General Manager Sherrie Spinks says the representative will also visit a few other areas around the Historic District. She says the visit came up rather quickly. WTOC spotted the group at the Kessler development on River Street and at the Hyatt on Bay Street. The mayor met up with the group from the RNC at the Hyatt.

Governor Brian Kemp has been vocal about Georgia hosting the convention. He provided a statement through his spokesperson regarding the visit on Monday:

"We are honored to offer a truly unmatched experience to the Republican National Convention. With world-renowned southern hospitality, first-class facilities, and a top-notch workforce, ‘The Hostess City of the South’ will leave a lasting impression on Marcia Lee Kelly and her team. I look forward to working with local leaders to highlight the best of what Savannah has to offer.”

The mayor of Savannah said he has concerns about the Republican National Convention possibly heading to the city, but he is willing to hear what the group has to say.

“I am strongly concerned about the impact that a convention of this magnitude would have on the health, safety and welfare of our city, her citizens and our budget," Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said. "That being said, I am not privy to, or familiar with, any proposal or plans relating to the 2020 Republican National Convention, but I am open and willing to hear what they have to say.”

Georgia’s First District Congressman, Buddy Carter, joined the tour as well.

“We had a great visit with RNC officials this morning in Savannah. I can think of no better place for this year’s convention than right here in the Hostess City. With a world class convention center and the experience and infrastructure that comes with being one of the top tourism destinations in the country, we are the perfect location for the 2020 convention," Carter said. "This is also an important opportunity for our area as it would be a huge injection into our local economy with the jobs and money it will bring. We are ready.”

The GOP is considering several cities for the convention later this year.

