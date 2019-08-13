RESULTS: Dangerous strains of algae present in Lake Olmstead

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The results are in, and algae tested by Augusta University scientists Tuesday morning is now confirmed to be the type deadly to animals and humans.

News 12 reported Monday that officials were testing Lake Olmstead for a dangerous algae that could be toxic.

Results explained to News 12 Tuesday say there were multiple types of algae found at Lake Olmstead, including some potentially toxic blue-green algae.

While one type can cause skin irritation and breathing issues for pets and people, another could be deadly. The details are unclear at this time, but people may want to steer clear of the lake.

We are continuing to look further into this. Check back with News 12 for the latest information from the lake.

