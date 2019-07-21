UPDATE: RCSO at the scene of a home invasion and shooting on Vandivere Road

Sunday, July 21, 2019

UPDATE

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies say two suspects reportedly broke into a home and shot a woman in the leg.

It happened at 4:00 p.m. on the 2100 block of Vandivere Road.

Deputies say they are looking for two suspects, both black males. Investigators are on the scene.

We have a crew on the way.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Dispatch confirms Richmond County deputies are working a shooting at an apartment complex on Vandivere Road.

They say the call came in at 4:00 p.m. and there is at least one person in the hospital, but they were not taken by EMS.

We are working on getting more information.