RCSO working 'serious' accident on Gordon Highway and Milledgeville Rd.

Saturday, January 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms deputies are on the scene of a serious accident on Gordon Highway and the west end of Milledgeville Rd.

Dispatch says the call came in at 5:42 p.m. There's no word yet on how the accident happened and the condition of anyone involved.

Deputies say the traffic in the area is backed up as a result of a partial road closure. They say the roadway will be closed for another 30 to 40 minutes.

We have a crew on the way. We will keep you updated as we learn more.