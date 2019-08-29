RCSO respond to drive-by shooting on Rolling Meadows Drive

Thursday, August 29, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident on Rolling Meadows Drive this afternoon.

When deputies arrived, they found a male victim that had been shot in his hand. The victim told deputies that he was walking down the street when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown subject in the vehicle shot him.

The victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries. His current condition is unknown. Investigators are conducting an investigation.

