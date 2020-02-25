RCSO receives more than $100,000 in grants

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

(News 12 at 11)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- City leaders approve more than $100,000 in state and federal grant money for the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Three separate grants totaling $108,000, will go towards additional bomb K-9 units, security training programs and emergency management resources.

The funds for the security and bomb k-9 units come from the Department of Homeland Security while the emergency response money was provided by Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA).

GEMA selected the sheriff's office as the Region 5 Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive team.

Commissioner Dennis Williams told News 12, it's an opportunity for the sheriff's office to continue to exceed standards without exceeding the county financial costs.

"Increase their quality of service without increasing budget costs." Adding, "Our sheriff's office has really improved over the years and hopefully they'll continue to improve over the years."

The approval of funds must still go through full commission.