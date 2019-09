Monday, September 2, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to dispatch, one person has been stabbed on the 1800 block of Watkins Street.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time and there are no known suspects. Deputies are currently on the scene.

News 12 is headed to the scene and we will have more information on this story as it is still developing.