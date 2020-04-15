RCSO on scene of business where many believed their stimulus checks were waiting

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An investigation is underway after many Richmond County residents believed their stimulus checks were waiting at a business.

A crowd gathered outside Citi Tax Financial on Peach Orchard Road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to several people at the scene, many people received their tax refunds from the business several weeks ago.

Many of them received a notification on Wednesday that their stimulus money was deposited into their accounts. But many said the account number listed did not belong to them. Those outside the business the owner of the business is behind all the issues.

Several people arrived under the belief that it was all a misunderstanding.

Still, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office arrived to help with crowd control.

The IRS is also on its way.

More on this story as it develops.

