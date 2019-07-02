RCSO offers reward for information in March murder on Daisy Lane

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward for information in a murder case.

Back in March, Marcellus Flores was found dead with a gundhot wound on Daisy Lane. Now, investigators need help finding a suspect.

The sheriff's office is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Flores' killer.

Anyone with information or tips can contact the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

