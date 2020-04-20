RCSO looking for woman, 30, who was reported missing today

Monday, April 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Audrey Genzer, 30, who went missing today.

Genzer was last seen on April 20, on the 3000 block of Milledgeville Road.

She was wearing a purple pajama shirt and black pants and is known to suffer from several mental disorders.

If you have any information on Genzer, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

