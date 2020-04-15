RCSO looking for two people wanted for stealing items from donation box

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people wanted for stealing items out of a donations box at Goodwill on Washington Rd.

According to the report, Jonathan Stringfield, 33, and Anna Bone, 33, stole items out of the donations box at Goodwill, 3141 Washington Rd.

There is an active warrant issued for both persons.

Anyone with information should call Investigator William Smith or any On-Duty Property Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

