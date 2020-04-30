RCSO looking for two men wanted for robbery and financial fraud

Thursday, April 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men wanted in reference to a robbery and financial transaction fraud on Friday.

According to RCSO, the two subjects are wanted in reference to a sudden snatch robbery at the Dollar General on Peach Orchard Rd, and a financial card fraud at Jack's Grocery on Mike Padgett Hwy on April 24.

Anyone that has information as to the identity of these subjects, contact Inv. Ken Rogers or any on call Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or Dispatch at 706-821-1080.

