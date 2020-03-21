RCSO looking for missing man off medication and armed

Saturday, March 21, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies are looking for a missing man who is off his medication and armed with a pellet gun and a knife.

Deputies say 46-year-old Billy Rhee Slusser was last seen around 12:00 p.m. Saturday on the 3700 block of Kingsgate Drive. Slusser was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and blue shorts.

Deputies say Slusser is bi-polar and is not on his medication. He was armed with a pellet gun and a knife and left the area in a 2015 silver Toyota Prius. They say do not approach this man if you find him, call RCSO.

You can contact Inv. Walter McNeil (706) 821-1078, or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

(706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080. ​

