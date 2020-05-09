RCSO looking for missing 23-year-old man

Saturday, May 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 23-year-old man.

Deputies say David Hughes was last seen on Thursday leaving his home on Oakridge Plantation Road in a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. They say it is not known what David Hughes was last seen wearing.

Hughes is 23-years-old with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please contact Inv. Joshua Evans, or any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

