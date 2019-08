Saturday, August 17, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in need of the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for questioning in reference to an Identity Fraud.

Deputies say the incident occurred on Friday at the Sam’s Club on the Bobby Jones Expressway.

If you have any information, you can contact Inv. William Hornsby or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1023 or (706) 821-1020.