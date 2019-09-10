UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim found dead at Trinity Manor Apartments

UPDATE: 9:30PM

Officials are on scene after a body was found on Barton Chapel Road. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Kenneth Dowdy. They say the 59 year old was found in a ditch at Trinity Manor Apartments on 2375 Barton Chapel Road.

Dowdy will be sent to the GBI Lab for an autopsy. Dowdy was pronounced dead at 5:45PM Tuesday.

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found at Trinity Manor Apartments on Barton Chapel Rd.

The call came in at 4:45 p.m. RCSO says the investigation is in it's early stages.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene.

