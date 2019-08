AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Krystal on Peach Orchard Rd.

Deputies say the incident occurred at 7:15 a.m. at 2537 Peach Orchard Road. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, however, it's unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll update this as new information is available.