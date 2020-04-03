RCSO investigating a suspicious death on Metcalf Street

Friday, April 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death inside a residence on 700 block of Metcalf Street, according to a report.

The body was found inside the residence while doing a welfare check.

The report said due to the condition of the body, a positive ID could not be made. The body will be sent to the GBI Lab for an autopsy and positive identification.

No further information available at this time due to the early stages of the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.