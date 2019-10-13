RCSO investigating a homicide at Charlestowne South Apartments

Sunday, October 13, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies say they're investigating a homicide at the Charlestowne South Apartments on Lumpkin Road.

It happened around 6:48 p.m. Deputies say they responded after residents heard shots fired.

Investigators say when they arrived at the apartments, they found a male victim dead behind one of the apartment buildings.

Investigators say they are in the early stages of the investigation. They say the victim has not been identified and there is no suspect description at this time.

This is a developing investigation.