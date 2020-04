Tuesday, April 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- One Richmond County Sheriff's Office employee has self-quarantined after coming in contact with someone who was exposed to the coronavirus.

According to an official, one employee has not presented any symptoms of the virus but has self-quarantined after contact with an exposed family member.

We will continue with further updates at a later time.

