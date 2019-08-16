RCSO discusses safety plan for downtown Augusta

Friday, August 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's been almost two weeks since a 24-year-old woman was attacked at a nightclub in downtown Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff sent a letter to bar and club owners this week telling them to come up with a safety plan.

Bar owners have been preparing new safety plans after they got a letter telling them to do so. News 12 talked to the RCSO and they say they've been checking and so far, every club seems to be on the same page.

83-year-old Lloyd Wilson has watched downtown life change over the years. From his car shop corner, he's also seen the growth in crime

"I wasn't hurt but I was roughed up," said Wilson.

He says he was robbed downtown but still sees a bright future for the heart of Augusta. So does Chief Clayton.

"I don’t think anybody wants to say they're not going to participate," said Clayton.

The chief and a team of deputies handed out a letter to about 30 bars and clubs. By the end of August, each are required to have a new security plan.

"This wasn't something like we re-invented the wheel. We got the idea from somebody else who was doing it and they did have success," said Clayton.

The sheriff's office says this plan helped other cities across the state decrease downtown crime, saying the responsibility is not as heavy when the weight is shared.

"From the citizens, the sheriff's office, property owners and bar owners, they need to work with us to make sure we have a safe and secure downtown," said Clayton.

Augusta's alcohol ordinance does require owners to commit to responsible activities at their clubs but some say that rule is only about service, not security.

"His biggest responsibility is about serving too much alcohol," said Wilson.

But deputies say regardless of how one feels about the new requirements, we all deserve to at least feel safe.

