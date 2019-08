Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing Wednesday.

Deputies are working the incident on the 3300 block of Thames Place Wednesday morning. They say two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital.

We're told one of the victims' injuries is severe.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.