RCSO arrests man in connection to homicide of 21-year-old on Monday

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has made one arrest in the investigation of the homicide of a 21-year-old that was shot on Monday.

On Monday, around 10:00 p.m., RCSO responded to the 2500 block of Tobacco Road in reference to a shots fired call. Deputies located victim, Antonio Geter, Jr., 21, with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the release, Geter was transported to Eisenhower ER by EMS where he was pronounced deceased at 11:01pm. During the course of this investigation, they found that Geter was shot on the 2500 block of San Sebastian Court, Hephzibah, GA.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested Jamarius Walker, 16, of Hephzibah, GA.

According to the release, Walker was charged as an adult with Murder.

This investigation is still active and no further information will be released at this time.

RCSO asks that if anyone has any information concerning this investigation, please contact Inv. Grant or any On-Duty Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.