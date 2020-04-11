Officials inspecting nursing home where more than 70 people test positive for COVID-19

Saturday, April 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Augusta Fire & EMA are at the site of the Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center where more than 70 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say they are currently inspecting the nursing home. The inspection is to ensure the safety and well being of the patients and staff. The Georgia DPH is not on site but is assisting in the investigation.

This comes a day after officials at the nursing home and its parent company, SavaSeniorCare Administrative Services in Atlanta announce 70 patients and 7 employees test positive for COVID-19.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said he was informed of the development by EMA Chief Christopher James.

Davis said Augusta EMA is working with both Windermere and state health officials to respond and help with safety measures. EMA officials will be there to offer any equipment or supplies that are needed as well.

This is a developing story.

