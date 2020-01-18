RCSO: Two men wanted for armed robbery in Augusta

Saturday, January 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are wanted for an armed robbery in Augusta on Saturday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Quinton Mincey, 19, and Henri Beach, 18, are considered armed and dangerous. Deputies say they are wanted for a robbery on the 100 block of East Chapman St.

According to RCSO, they are known to frequent the area of Strother Drive and the River Glenn or East Boundary area.

If you have any information on these suspects, the sheriff's office asks that you contact any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020.

