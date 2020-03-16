RCSO: Three arrested, one wanted for homicide behind Pizza Hut

Monday, March 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies have arrested three people and are still searching for one person in reference to a homicide that occurred on March 10.

According to a report on Tuesday, March 10, Richmond County Deputies responded to a shooting behind a Pizza Hut on Wrightsboro Road near Highland Avenue.Upon arrival, deputies found a man, Donnell Graham, with a gunshot wound. Graham was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

According to the report, investigators were able to identify and arrest three people, who have all been charged with Graham’s Murder:

Kendrick Green, 15

Torjae Tanksley AKA Tor’Jae Tanksley, 16

Ashley Jones, 29

Investigators also identified Kenneth Green Jr., 29 of Augusta, GA who is wanted for murder. Any information in reference to Green is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.