Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- A deputy on the scene at Good Shepherd Baptist Church confirms they are searching for a person who shot out the window of a patrol car.

Olive Road has been shut down in the search for the suspect, who deputies say is still at-large.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved