Richmond County deputies looking for Wrightsboro Road McDonald's stabbing suspect

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect in a stabbing at the McDonald's on the 3000 block of Wrightsboro Road.

Deputies responded to the stabbing 7:40 a.m. Monday. The victim told them he argued with the suspect, Jabe Clark, about a pair of borrowed pliers. The victim says the argument turned into a fist-fight and Clark stabbed him multiple times. Witnesses say they saw the fight, and saw the victim bleeding, but they did not see a weapon.

Deputies say the victim had three puncture wounds and a cut on his left shoulder. An ambulance took him to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies are reviewing security camera video from the McDonald's. Clark is not in custody at this time.

