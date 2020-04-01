FOUND: 43-year-old man went missing early this morning

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

UPDATE: Jeremy Brown has been found.

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about missing man Jeremy Allen Brown, 43.

Brown is 5'8, 146 lbs, has bald hair and hazel eyes.

Brown was last seen earlier in the morning on April 1st, 2020 on the 2200 block of Bandler Road. It is not known what Jeremy Brown was last seen wearing.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Walter McNeil, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

