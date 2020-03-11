RCSO: 11-year-old taken to hospital after setting himselfself on fire

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Augusta Fire Department and Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a fire call about a juvenile who set himself on fire.

It happened at the Singleton Apartments off Kelly Street in Augusta. Deputies tell News 12 the 11-year-old was home alone with his 3-year-old sister while their mom was at work.

The 11-year-old was taken to Doctors Hospital for 1st and 2nd degree burns to the face and chest area. Officials say the injuries are not life threatening.

