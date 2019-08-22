RCBOE looks to vote on contract for new superintendent

Thursday, August 22, 2019

News 12 This Morning

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County School System is preparing for new leadership in the wake of Superintendent Dr. Angela Pringle resigning.

The school board is voting on a contract for Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw to take the position.

Bradshaw is the chief operations officer for Hamilton County Schools in Tennessee, but he actually served as the deputy superintendent under Pringle up until last year.

Back on Aug. 8, the board held a meeting to discuss the superintendent position. They passed three motions: one to accept Pringle’s resignation, another to name an interim superintendent, and a third to extend an offer to Bradshaw.

Bradshaw applied for the position five years ago, but it went to Pringle.

The board is confident Bradshaw's familiarity with the school district will save a lot of growing pains.

“Any other superintendent, you know that's a huge learning curve for them. Dr. Bradshaw can hit the ground running day one,” Jimmy Atkins, Richmond County Board of Education president, said. “So hopefully he'll just take all that good stuff he's learned from everybody and roll it all into one and he'll have his own style of management."

If Bradshaw accepts the contract, it will have to sit for 10 days before becoming official. So best case scenario, he could start right after Labor Day.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved