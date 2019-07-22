RANDOM ACT OF KINDNESS: Aiken officer helps push disabled car out of roadway

Monday, July 22, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- In these increasingly polarized days, we often seek anything to lift our spirits. Well, allow us to do that with this story.

News 12 viewer Tiffany Quattlebaum spotted an Aiken law enforcement officer in a random act of kindness.

The officer was spotted at the Walmart on Whiskey Road helping to push a disabled minivan out of the road.

"Just wanted to share that we have such great cops here in Aiken! Kudos to this police officer who helped a lady out who ran out of gas," Quattlebaum said.

Kudos indeed to this officer.

