Quick meals for families in need: counties provide meals while schools are closed

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- 97 percent of families in Richmond County rely on free and reduced lunches to feed their kids during the day. With school not in session, that doesn’t mean that those kids won’t be fed.

As schools closed doors, anxiety set in for parents who had to adapt to their kids being at home. Counties across the CRSA are making sure the basic needs of these families are met.

“We have a population of about 31,000. We serve generally about 25,000," Kathy Johnson, Director of Nutrition Services of Richmond County Schools, said.

Richmond County set up 20 different drive-through locations across the area. Out of the 15,000 meals they prepared, 4,700 have already been served. The excess food will be saved for future days as schools remain closed.

“It’s just been an amazing and humbling thing to see how we are able to come together as a community to make sure that we are taking care of our most important asset,” Johnson said.

In Aiken County, the same goal is there but with a different execution. School buses drove through their routes and delivered free meals to anyone who wanted them.

“We don’t always have a ton of food at home so it’s nice to know that my sisters can get that meal there,” Abigail Elvira said.

Elvira and her younger sisters waited at the bus stop for their meals, feeling thankful for one less thing to worry about as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“I think Aiken County is doing pretty good, all things considered, to help,” Elvira said. “It’s good that everyone’s trying to come together and do the best that they can.”

Columbia County will also start meal service on Monday, March 23, for families in need.

For Richmond County, having a meal service while school is out not only allows them to reduce food waste but also helps them mitigate the financial losses the nutrition department is experiencing, since the USDA reimburses them for every meal they serve.

Richmond County says people who want to volunteer and hand out food can go to any meal site from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on school days.

