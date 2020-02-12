Questions still surround deputy incident that led to two disciplined

Thursday, Feb. 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Questions continue to surround when two deputies were involved in an incident while trying to save the life of a 17-year-old.

Deputy Brandon Keathly is suspended for 30 days after hitting Deputy Nicholas Nunes over the head with a flashlight.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree gave Nunes a written reprimand for allegedly shoving Keathly out of the way.

Roundtree also said Nunes was scheduled to be back at work today.

However, Nunes still has staples in the back of his head, so we checked to see if he was on duty. Turns out, he's not. Instead, he's been cleared for light duty, likely beecause of the injury, but we're told he took a few days off.

What about Keathly, though? He's serving a 30-day suspension. The sheriff's office says he cannot use sick time or vacation time to offset the suspension. He also cannot work special events. They also said his benefits are affected, so he'll also need to cover his own medical insurance.

