Questions arise after McBean Elementary cancels open house

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- McBean Elementary School canceled their open house Monday, leaving parents concerned and filled with questions.

"It's like, what's really going on, ya know?" said one parent, who chose not to be identified.

With school starting Tuesday in Richmond County, McBean Elementary School was going to have an open house for parents and students. It's a yearly event where students can learn where there classrooms are, and families can meet the teachers.

This year though, the event was canceled, without much warning or explanation.

"The didn't really give a parent a real good reason," said the parent. "They just left us in the dark."

This man, who will have two daughters attending the school Tuesday, says he heard about the cancelation from a family member and called the school himself.

"I got in touch with Dr. Dallas and basically referred to what was going on," he said.

The school replied there were "unforseen circumstances" and they would have to cancel the event. When News 12 called the school, we were given the same answer.

"It did concern me because I like to be one on one, meet the teachers, see what the environment is like," said the father.

He said a lack of transparency from the school is a little worrying. And he's not the only one. On a Facebook thread, some parents are saying they won't take their kids to school tomorrow because they don't feel like the school is safe. This father isn't taking it that far.

"I'm still gonna send them because I'm all about the education," he said.

McBean Elementary assures the school will be ready to go for the first day of class Tuesday.

