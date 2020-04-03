Questions about shelter-in-place order? Call this toll-free number

Friday, April 3, 2020

If the Georgia governor’s shelter-in-place order has you confused, there’s a way to get answers on what’s an essential operation and what’s not:

Call the governor’s hotline at 1-844-442-2681.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order, effective Friday, means the state wants you to limit your travel only for essential reasons. Essential purposes are deemed as:

• Obtaining necessary supplies and services for family or household members, such as food and supplies for household consumption and use, medical supplies or medication, supplies and equipment needed to work from home, and products needed to maintain safety, sanitation, and essential maintenance of the home or residence. Preference should be given to online ordering, home delivery, and curbside pick-up services wherever possible as opposed to in-store shopping.

• Engaging in activities essential for the health and safety of family or household members, such as seeking medical, behavioral health or emergency services.

• Engaging in outdoor exercise activities as long as a minimum distance of 6 feet is maintained during such activities between all people who are not occupants of the same household or residence.

• Engaging in performance of minimum basic operations for a business, nonprofit or other establishment not deemed part of critical infrastructure.

• Work involving critical infrastructure, including the chemical, commercial facilities, communications, critical manufacturing, dams, defense industrial base, emergency services, energy, financial services, food and agriculture, government facilities, and health care and public health sectors.

Businesses labeled as “essential” will be allowed to remain open during the order from April 3-13.

But what’s allowed and what’s not includes some gray areas. For example, lawn care is not restricted, state parks and campgrounds are open and car dealerships fall under a “minimum basic operations” clause, according to Kemp’s office.

The hotline has been set up and is live to answer your questions.

