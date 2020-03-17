Quarantine vs. social distancing: What's the difference?

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Health experts say social distancing is the best thing we can do right now to keep ourselves safe from the virus, but a lot of people may get that confused with quarantining.

So what’s the difference?

“Self-quarantine or quarantine is when somebody either has been showing or presumed to be positive for COVID-19 or has come back from a country where there are a lot of cases,” Dr. Rodger MacArthur, an infectious disease expert with Augusta University, said.

MacArthur says if you aren't positive for coronavirus or have any symptoms, you shouldn't be quarantined. Instead, you should be practicing social distance.

“Social distancing is, in effect, continue to carry on, use common sense, and just put more distance between you and anyone else,” MacArthur said.

What does that look like?

It means playing video games, working out, going for a run, calling your mother, spring cleaning, and even walking the dogs.

We even kept a distance during this interview.

MacArthur says this virus isn’t deadly to everyone, but everyone needs to help out in order to slow it down.

“Everybody needs to do a little bit,” MacArthur said. “If we all work together and each do our part, we will get this under control.”

