Puppies sent for a fun day at Georgia Aquarium

Thursday, March 26, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Atlanta Humane Society took two lucky pups for a day out at Georgia Aquarium.

Odie and Carmel got a big surprise as they were taken to the Georgia Aquarium to watch fish and run through the halls.

The Georgia Aquarium is currently closed due to coronavirus concerns, but the members at the Atlanta Humane Society took advantage and decided to provide some good quarantine therapy for people watching at home.

The Georgia Aquarium has multiple interesting videos for people to enjoy at home on their Facebook and their website.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.