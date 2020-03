AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Publix will be closing stores nationwide every day at 8 p.m. starting Saturday.

Stores normally close at 10 p.m. The grocery store said the new closing time will be implemented until further notice.

In a tweet, Publix said the decision allows them to "better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves."

