Publix places purchase limits on certain items amid Coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Due to the increase in demand, Publix has placed purchase limits on certain items.

The demand comes amidst health concerns about the Coronavirus, also known at COVID-19.

Customers are limited to buying two of the following items:

Hand soaps & sanitizers

Rubbing alcohol

Facial masks & gloves

Disinfectant wipes and spray

Aerosol disinfectant sprays

Facial tissue

Cups/plates/utensils

Bleach

It is unknown how long Publix will enforce the purchase limits or if other items will be added to the list.

Anyone with concerns about their health, or believe they are showing Coronavirus symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, is urged to call their healthcare provider.

People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.

