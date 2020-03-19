Publix now offering hours for senior citizens during coronavirus pandemic

Thursday, March 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Publix is the latest retailer designating a special shopping time for senior citizens as the country deals with the coronavirus.

Beginning Tuesday, March 24, the company is designating Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

"Publix is offering these expanded hours to better support our elder community," a statement from the company said.

