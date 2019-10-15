Publix issues voluntary recall of white American cheese

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Publix has issued a voluntary recall of its deli white American cheese, sourced from Great Lakes Cheese.

A press release says it may contain "foreign material". The product was sold in custom subs at the store and in refrigerated cases in the deli area of the store. Any of the cheese sold between Oct. 3-11 could be impacted.

No other cheese was affected in this recall.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. "Customers who have purchased the product in question or custom subs made with the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at www.publix.com."

